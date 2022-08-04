Swiggy employees can now moonlight: Staffers can take up external projects for an economic consideration

Swiggy’s moonlighting policy allowing employees to take on another assignment for an economic consideration could set a new trend according to experts.

Rituparna Chakraborty, Co-founder and ED, TeamLease, believes that while other firms may wait to see how it works out, employers who sense they may lose talent could put in place such a policy. “There is a re-bound in the economy and the demand for talent is on the rise so I wouldn’t be too surprised if there are more of these announcements,” Chakraborty said.

On Wednesday, Swiggy said it will now allow its employees to take up external projects for free or even an “economic consideration” under its newly-introduced moonlighting policy. As part of this, staff at the SoftBank-backed company can take up work — subject to internal approvals — outside of office hours or on weekends, essentially to ensure there is no impact on productivity or that their activities do not cause a conflict of interest with Swiggy’s business.

Madhurima Bhatia, Marcom & Content Lead, Ipsos India, observed that such a model is difficult to replicate in more conventional companies, but a large chunk of Swiggy employees, operate on a contractual basis and are not even regular employees. “Some of the delivery staff for instance work on very small commissions and the demand in the segment is seasonal. So, they are probably giving these people an opportunity to earn more. I am not sure how this will be applied to white collar jobs and line functions,” Bhatia said.

Interestingly, a survey, conducted by Kotak Insitutional Equities (KIE) across 400 people in the IT&ITES space, revealed that a staggering 65% knew of people pursuing part-time opportunities or moonlighting while working from home.

Moreover, HR experts have attributed this as one of the factors that makes many reluctant to come back to the office.

Swiggy said the work could include gigs like volunteering with an NGO, working as a dance instructor, or content creation for social media, the company informed on Tuesday. This announcement also comes roughly a week after Swiggy announced that a majority of its employees can work-from-anywhere and will need to report to their base location just once in a quarter. The company has about 5,000 employees on its payroll.

A spokesperson for Amazon said the company already has a model called ‘Amazon Flex’ for its delivery partners. “Like Uber drivers, delivery partners can work part time with us and do whatever they want with the time they have on their hands otherwise once their shift or deliveries are over, the person said.

Kamal Karanth, co-founder of Xpheno observed that unless Swiggy is able to prove that a certain number of employees earned a particular amount, it’s going to look like a public relation (PR) stunt and a talent retention attempt. “Also, if there is any dip in productivity for whatever reason – it will now be associated with the moonlighting policy, that is going to prove to be a major hurdle,” Karanth explained.