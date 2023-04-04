Swiggy CTO to leave company in May

Swiggy’s chief technology officer (CTO) Dale Vaz has resigned from his position at the food tech platform. Vaz will be leaving in May after nearly five years at the Bengaluru-based company.

“We confirm Dale Vaz has decided to move on from Swiggy to pursue his entrepreneurial venture.

He will continue in his role till May 2023 and will be associated with Swiggy for an extended period in an advisory role. We thank him earnestly for his many contributions to Swiggy,” a company spokesperson said.

Vaz joined Swiggy after nearly 11 years at Amazon, where he started after spending over six years at Infosys, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Vaz will be replaced by Madhusudan Rao, who has served at Swiggy for about five years and is currently senior vice-president of engineering and product. According to Rao’s LinkedIn profile, he has over 19 years of experience.

“Madhusudan Rao will take over as CTO. Madhu has been with Swiggy for over four years and has decades of tech leadership experience with a proven track record of understanding what our customers need,” the company spokesperson said.

Vaz’s resignation comes days after Karthik Gurumurthy, head of Swiggy Instamart, the company’s quick commerce arm, said he would be going on a sabbatical to prioritise his mental and physical health. “I have loved being a part of this journey but this journey has been arduous with a lot of compromises on physical and mental well-being. I plan to take a sabbatical now to come back afresh and build something (0-1), something which I have love…” Gurumurthy said in a LinkedIn post.

Gurumurthy’s sabbatical comes at a time when the work pressure at Swiggy has increased sharply over the last around eight months, as earlier reported by FE. The company has been shuffling teams for a while now and employees are being asked to chase numbers and hit positive unit economics before the (public) listing. As it paves its path to the public markets, Swiggy has being cutting costs and has fired 380 employees so far.