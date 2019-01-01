Swiggy, Byju’s add weight as PE investments climb new peak of $33.1 billion in 2018

Led by the billion investment in Swiggy from South Africa-based Naspers and others and Oyo, led by SoftBank, IT & ITeS companies accounted for 32% of the PE investment pie in 2018

Private equity (PE) investments in India have touched the highest ever figure of $33.1 billion in 2018, across 720 transactions, with big ticket investments in consumer apps Swiggy and Byju’s adding glitter to the deal chart in the fag end of the year.

While PE investments had surpassed the previous high of $24.3 billion across 734 deals in 2017, in the first nine months of 2018 itself, the mega investments in startups such as Swiggy and Byju’s towards the year-end, helped the 2018 total vault by 36% year-on-year, according to data from Venture Intelligence, a Chennai-based research service focused on private company financials, transactions and their valuations.

The year witnessed 81 PE investments worth $100 million or more, accounting for 77% of the total investment value during the period, compared to 47 such transactions in 2017. Of these, 40 were larger than $200 million each (by themselves accounting for 60% of the total value) — compared to 30 such investments in the year ago period, the Venture Intelligence data shows.

Led by the $1 billion investment in Swiggy from South Africa-based Naspers and others and Oyo, led by SoftBank, IT & ITeS companies accounted for 32% of the PE investment pie in 2018 attracting $10.6 billion across 383 deals. Food delivery app maker Swiggy had started the year with a $100 million investment led by Naspers, and followed it up with mid-year $210 million raise co-led by Naspers and DST Global and polished the year off with a $1 billion investment led by Naspers and Tencent. Hotel chain Oyo raised $800 million with an additional commitment for $200 million led by SoftBank Vision Fund.

Paytm raised $445 million from SoftBank and Alibaba for its e-commerce business, Paytm Mall and $356 million from Berkshire Hathaway at the parent company, One 97 Communications, level.

The year saw eight new Unicorn companies being minted, including five — Oyo, PolicyBazaar, Swiggy, Paytm Mall and Byju’s — which raised $540 million from Naspers in the B2C segment. The B2B entrants included, apart from BillDesk (which is focused on enabling online payments for utilities), SaaS startup Freshworks via a $100 million round from existing investors Sequoia Capital, Accel Partners and CapitalG and two-year-old B2B E-commerce platform Udaan, $225 million from existing investors – DST Global and Lightspeed Ventures. Arun Natarajan, founder of Venture Intelligence,said: “The mid-year Walmart-Flipkart deal clearly re-energised international investors’ appetite for mega bets in Indian internet and mobile companies. This has helped offset the slowdown in investments in sectors like financial services, manufacturing and infrastructure towards the year end triggered by nervousness in the public markets and the IL&FS scare.”

Other large ticket IT & ITeS investments in 2018 include the $300 million attracted by online payment gateway service BillDesk from Temasek and others; the $236 million raise by online insurance broker PolicyBazaar, led by SoftBank and the $410 million across two rounds, raised by Swiggy competitor Zomato. Other notable tech companies that attracted rounds of $100 million or more during the year included payments enabler Pine Labs, event ticketing service Bookmyshow, regional language social app ShareChat, music service Gaana.com and fantasy gaming startup Dream11.

“Whether the PE investment tally of 2019 can outdo the highs of 2018 seems set to hinge substantially on global economic trends in the New Year and the outcome of the upcoming National Elections,” he added.