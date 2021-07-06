Swift action by DoT, states to dispel myth around 5G-COVID linkages helped contain situation: TAIPA

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) clarified that there is no link between 5G technology and spread of COVID-19, Dua noted.

Intervention by the telecom department and action by state governments to counter misleading messages linking 5G technology with spread of COVID-19 were timely and helped matters significantly, industry body TAIPA has said.

The advent of 5G is set to be a “game changer” for the telecom industry, and expected to spur major economic opportunities in next three to five years, T R Dua, director general of the Tower and Infrastructure Providers Association (TAIPA) said.

On whether telcos are still facing issues on account of rumours linking spread of COVID-19 with 5G and telecom networks, Dua said the Department of Telecom’s timely intervention helped matters significantly.

“The impact of misleading campaigns had led to telecom infrastructure providers facing huge issues in the operation and maintenance of existing telecom towers and installation of new telecom towers, due to the increasing resistance from the miscreant elements,” Dua said, adding that DoT moved swiftly to debunk such rumours and messages.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) clarified that there is no link between 5G technology and spread of COVID-19, Dua noted.

“The state governments have come into action and the situation is under control now,” Dua told PTI.

Any delay on this account would have significantly impacted the telecom connectivity at large, and deprived general public of uninterrupted services at this crucial juncture when the country is combating the pandemic.

Given the backdrop of the pandemic, robust telecom and internet connectivity are crucial for work from home, virtual meetings, e-commerce, e-education, e-health and also powering key initiatives of the government, including vaccination.

“Today, the telecommunications industry stands on the verge of a crucial new era, one in which advances in multiple technological areas, specifically 5G, edge computing, and Artificial Intelligence (AI), are coming together to fundamentally change the world,” Dua said.

For telecom, 5G could open up opportunities for new revenue streams, he added.