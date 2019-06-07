Sweet deal: Maharahstra may consider diverting 25% cane output for ethanol

Sugar mills in Maharashtra have been in distress due to low prices of the sweetener, surplus stocks and piling cane arrears. To tackle this, the state government is seriously considering framing a policy on diverting 25% of the state\u2019s cane to ethanol. Maharashtra sugar commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad has furnished a proposal to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, proposing assistance of promotion of ethanol production from sugarcane juice in the state and has sought assistance from the government.The state sugar commissioner, along with Maharashtra minister for cooperation Subhash Deshmukh, met Fadnavis.The proposal recommends subsidy for ethanol production from sugarcane, sugar beet, sweet sorghum juice as well as loans for new co-operative ethanol plants and government subsidy for existing sugar factories. It also seeks subsidy for those sugar mills which divert sugarcane to B heavy molasses or divert up to 25% of their crushed sugarcane for manufacture of ethanol. According to the commissionerate, sugar mills are likely to be saddled with huge cane arrears. Sugar production for the last couple of seasons has exceeded 320 lakh tonne. The domestic consumption of the country is around 260 lakh tonne. The carryover stocks in 2017-18 and 2018-19 have been in the range of 120 lakh tonne. Millers have been struggling to sell sugar in an environment where the sentiment is weak. The Minimum Support Price (MSP) of sugar is Rs 3,100 per quintal after a directive issued by the Centre a few months ago. Prices of raw sugar in the international market are in the range of Rs 1,900 per quintal and Rs 2,000 per quintal for whites. Over 85% of the millers revenue comes from sugar production while cogen and by-products account for 15-20% earning. The increase in cane acreage, improvement in sugar recovery and modern technology has resulted in excess production which in turn is causing losses to millers , he said. The commissioner has suggested funding measures to boost ethanol production. He said 40% should come from own funding and 60% financial institution term loan for cogen projects. Due to difficulty in obtaining 40% finance from farmer members, it is recommended that out of 40%, 10% should come from mill shareholders, and 30% from government shareholders. The repayment for government shareholders could be for a period of 15 years, he said. The commissioner put forth the estimated expenditure figures as follows. For ethanol project capacity of 500 tonne per day crushing capacity and projects estimated cost expenditure of the project plus GST, the total project cost comes up to Rs 48.49 crore. The estimated cost is Rs 76.11 crore for a project capacity of 1,000 tonne per day, Rs 99. 88 crore for a 1,500 tonne crushing capacity project and Rs 126.85 crore for a crushing capacity of 2,000 tonne per day. The first milestone of 10% ethanol blending with petrol is likely to be achieved next year and 5% blending target has already been accomplished this year. Around 150 crore litres of ethanol is currently available.Considering the current scenario, the sugar stocks will once again be at a surplus, at the end of the 2018-19 marketing year would be at a higher level at around 147 lakh tonnes taking into account the opening balance of 107 lakh tonnes as on October 1, 2018, and estimated record output of 330 lakh tonnes. The domestic demand of 260 lakh tonnes as well as the export of 30 lakh tonnes in the international market, the prices have also been quite suppressed where, the raw sugar prices have been hovering at Rs.1900\/quintal whereas white sugar at Rs.2000\/quintal, he said. India\u2019s ethanol capacity is estimated at 300 crore litres. Of this, 30 crore litres is consumed by the potable alcohol sector and 60 crore litres by chemical industries leaving about 110 crore litres for blending with petrol. To achieve the government\u2019s target of 10 % blending by 2022, the ethanol required is 300 crore litres. Sugar mills will have to make substantial investment for this. Thanks to the government\u2019s subsidised loan scheme as many as 114 mills are expanding their capacities, which should in the next 24 months add 90 crore litres of ethanol capacity. Capacity for another 100 crore litres needs to be created. After the government announced an interest subsidy on loans in June for adding capacity to produce ethanol, over 150 applications were made, according to market reports. The soft loan of Rs 4,400 crore offered by the government is expected to translate to 100 crore litres of ethanol. The total ethanol production capacity of the sugar industry now stands at 227 crore litres. Sugar millers in Maharashtra had earlier sought the intervention of the Niti Aayog to ensure long term purchase agreements with Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on the line of power purchase agreements with the cogeneration units set up by sugar factories. Sanjay Khatal, MD, Maharashtra State Cooperative Sugar Factories Federation ( MSCSFF) had earlier stated that since sugar mills would be making huge capital investments for the production of ethanol in view of the interest subvention subsidy, their interests have to be protected in case the prices of crude reduce. In the Cogeneration sector, sugar mills sign long term agreements for 13 years. "We are looking at long-term purchase agreements on the same lines for a period of 10-15 years at assured rates with a clause for price escalation when prices of cane become high," he had said.