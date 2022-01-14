Swaraj Green to set up Asia’s largest ethanol unit in Maharashtra

The unit will use sugarcane juice and Biosyrup as raw materials based on technology supplied by Praj Industries. At full capacity, Swaraj will become the largest capacity plant to produce Ethanol in India and Asia.

Swaraj Green Power & Fuel will set up Asia’s largest ethanol production unit at Phaltan (Satara) in Maharashtra. The plant’s targeted capacity will be 1,100 kilolitres per day (KLPD).

In the first stage, it will have a capacity of 500 kilolitres per day KLPD and in the second, the capacity would be enhanced to 1,100 KLPD. The unit will use sugarcane juice and Biosyrup as raw materials based on technology supplied by Praj Industries. At full capacity, Swaraj will become the largest capacity plant to produce Ethanol in India and Asia.

Swaraj is a sugar and ethanol producer. It already has a 60 KLPD capacity plant for the production of ethanol set up by Praj based on molasses as feedstock.

Swaraj and Praj have now signed an agreement for expanding up to 500 KLPD capacity that is expected to be operational by the third quarter of FY 2022-23. Praj will design, engineering, supply, commission the plant, deploying its advanced sugarcane juice and Biosyrup to ethanol technology.

Ranjeetsinh Naik-Nimbhalkar, founder & promoter, Swaraj said, they were aligning with the Indian government’s ethanol blending program (E20). Pramod Chaudhari, founder chairman of Praj, said Swaraj was always willing to adopt innovative technologies to ensure efficient plant operations. This landmark project in Maharashtra is a significant step forward towards meeting the government of India blending mandates while helping decarbonize the transportation sector, Chaudhari said.