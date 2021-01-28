  • MORE MARKET STATS

Swaminathan J, Ashwini Kumar Tewari take charge as SBI MDs

By: |
January 28, 2021 4:25 PM

The lender is headed by chairman Dinesh Khara and is assisted by four managing directors. The other two MDs are C S Setty and Ashwani Bhatia.

sbi, state bank of IndiaThe two posts of MDs were lying vacant since October last year.

The country’s largest lender State Bank of India, on Thursday said Swaminathan J and Ashwini Kumar Tewari have taken charge as managing directors (MDs).

They would be holding this position for up to three years, the lender said in a release.

Related News

Before this, Swaminathan was the deputy managing director (finance) at the bank, where he was overseeing budgeting, capital planning, financial reporting, taxation, audit, economic research, investor relations, and secretarial compliance.

Tewari served SBI Card as managing director and chief executive officer before he was appointed as MD (Managing Director) of the bank.

In October last year, the Banks Board Bureau (BBB) had recommended both the names for the two posts of managing directors at the bank. It had interviewed 16 candidates from various nationalised banks and SBI last year, according to the information available on BBB’s website.

The two posts of MDs were lying vacant since October last year.

The lender is headed by chairman Dinesh Khara and is assisted by four managing directors. The other two MDs are C S Setty and Ashwani Bhatia.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

SBIState Bank Of India
  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Swaminathan J Ashwini Kumar Tewari take charge as SBI MDs
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1SBI asset quality remains healthy: Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara
2Apple beats Samsung to become world’s biggest smartphone seller: IDC
3WhatsApp makes logging in on desktop more secure, begins rolling out biometric authentication feature