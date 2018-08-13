Swadeshi power: SBI tops the list of most patriotic brands; check how Patanjali, Reliance Jio, Tata rank

SBI and LIC topped the financial sector. (Image: PTI)

State Bank of India (SBI), the largest lender in the country, is the most patriotic brand, as per a latest survey. The next in the list are Tata Motors, Patanjali, Reliance Jio and BSNL, PTI report citing survey said. According to the survey, SBI topped the list with 16 percent votes to be followed by Tata Motors and Patanjali each with 8 percent votes. Reliance Jio and BSNL come next with 6 percent each. The survey was conducted by a UK based online data analytics firm.

Talking about particular sectors, SBI and LIC topped the financial sector. Automobile, consumer goods, food and telecom sectors followed next, PTI reported.

The survey covered 152 brands across 11 categories in total and 1193 people were surveyed in total. SBI topped the chart with 47 percent votes followed by LIC with 16 percent votes in the financial sector.

Talking about the auto sector, Tata Motors topped the list to be the most patriotic brand. Nearly 30 percent respondents voted in its favour. The next was Bharat Petroleum with 13 percent votes to be followed by Maruti Suzuki with 11 percent votes. Amul stood at first spot in the good brand category with 33 percent respondents voting in its favour. It was followed by Patanjali.

However, when it came to personal care space, Patanjali dominated the rankings. One in three people named it as the most patriotic brand. It stood ahead of Dabur and Vicco. Patanjali’s toothpaste leads over Colgate, Dabur and Vicco, PTI reported citing the survey.

BSNL moved ahead of Reliance Jio with 41 percent votes in the telecom sector. But RJio is the fourth most patriotic brand in India along with BSNL. In homecare products category, Nirma was voted the most patriotic brand. Tata tea topped in the beverages category with 35 percent votes, to be followed by Taj Mahal with a vote share of 18 percent.