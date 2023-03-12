scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

‘SVB holds no stake in Paytm’

SVB had exited even before the recent crisis at the bank, Paytm CEO said.

Written by Tushar Goenka
Paytm, Paytm news, Paytm latest news, Silicon Valley Bank, Vijay Shekhar Sharma
SVB has invested in over 20 startups like BlueStone, Sarva, InMobi, Gensis Colors, Naaptol, Bharat Financial Inclusion, Games2Win Media, CarWale.

Paytm CEO and co-founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Saturday tweeted that Silicon Valley Bank, which was one its early backers, was no longer a stakeholder in the fintech giant. SVB had exited even before the recent crisis at the bank, he said.

Also Read

“Silicon Valley Bank was one of my first investors when Ash Lilani supported us in first around of investments at One97. Thanks to him, we grew from a telco value-added services company to what we are today,” the Paytm CEO tweeted.

Also Read

“Long back, by selling to other private investors, SVB exited fully with handsome returns on their total investment of only $1.7 million. They neither are a current shareholder nor invested the amount…” Sharma replied to data compiled by Tracxn that showed SVB had invested upwards of $4 billion in the fintech platform. But Paytm was not alone. SVB has invested in over 20 startups like BlueStone, Sarva, InMobi, Gensis Colors, Naaptol, Bharat Financial Inclusion, Games2Win Media, CarWale. It even backed new-age companies like iYogi, TutorVista, Geodesic Techniques, Shaadi, iCafe Manager and several others. To be sure, SVB has not made an investment in India in at least the past decade at least, Tracxn data showed.

Also Read
More Stories on
Paytm

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 12-03-2023 at 05:00 IST

Stock Market