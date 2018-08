The guideline given earlier was revenue of Rs 12,000 crore to Rs 13,000 crore and EBITDA of 14%. (AP photo)

Suzlon Energy has withdrawn it’s FY19 operational guidance. The company said this is due to the prolonged transition to the new regime of bidding and longer execution time. The guideline given earlier was revenue of Rs 12,000 crore to Rs 13,000 crore and EBITDA of 14%. Evacuation approval delays, delay in approved bids in place, temporarily differed approvals and states not signing PPAs, slow pace of bidding and eight month gap between bidding were the reasons . FE