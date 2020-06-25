Suzlon resolution plan may get implemented by June 30

Subsequently, the deadline for implementation of the plan was revised till June 30, 2020.

By Ankur Mishra

The resolution plan for Suzlon may be implemented by June 30 as lenders and promoters have been able to resolve differences on the deal structure, sources close to development told FE. “Lenders may approve a proposal given by Suzlon promoters to convert interest accrued between March 31 and June 30, 2020, amounting to Rs 300 crore, into compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) on Thursday,” the source said.

The bone of contention between lenders and the company was payment of interest accrued between March 31 and June 30, 2020, as per sources. The committee of creditors (CoC) had already approved the resolution plan given by the promoters in March 2020, which implied an around 60% haircut for lenders on the total debt of Rs 12,785 crore. However, it could not be implemented due to several delays owing to Covid-19. Subsequently, the deadline for implementation of the plan was revised till June 30, 2020.

Under the approved resolution plan, a large portion of the company’s Rs 12,785-crore debt was to be converted into sustainable and unsustainable debt, which was to be repaid over 20 years. Suzlon Energy agreed to repay the sustainable debt of Rs 3,600 crore in first 10 years. The remaining portion of the debt was proposed to be paid over 20 years, by converting it into optionally convertible debentures (OCDs) and CCPS. The promoters of the company, led by Tulsi Tanti, had agreed to infuse Rs 375 crore into the company as equity. The lenders of Suzlon entered into an inter-creditor agreement (ICA) on July 7, 2019, to find a resolution for the company.

Suzlon Energy reported a widening of consolidated net loss to Rs 743 crore in the December quarter compared to net loss of Rs 40 crore a year ago. The company also disclosed to exchanges that its ‘going concern’ depended on the favourable outcome of the restructuring plan.