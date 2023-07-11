scorecardresearch
Suzlon bags order for 47.6 MW wind power project from The KP Group

Suzlon Group stated that a project of this size can provide electricity to ~36 thousand households and curb ~1.42 lakh tonnes of CO2 emissions per year.

Written by FE Business
Suzlon Group, order, deal, renewable energy, KP Group, wind power project, Commercial & Industrial segment, electricity, domestic value chain
Suzlon Group on Tuesday said it has bagged a new order for the development of a 47.6 MW wind power project for The KP Group.

Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon Group on Tuesday said it has bagged a new order for the development of a 47.6 MW wind power project for The KP Group, the company said in a regulatory filing. The project, it said, is located at Vagra in Bharuch district in Gujarat and is expected to be commissioned in 2024. As part of the order, Suzlon will supply their S133 wind turbines (equipment supply) and  supervise execution and commissioning of the project, besides providing comprehensive operations and maintenance services post‐commissioning.

The company stated that a  project of this size can provide electricity to ~36 thousand households and curb ~1.42 lakh tonnes of CO2 emissions per year. “The power generated from this project will serve the Commercial & Industrial (C&I) consumer segment, which is a key segment to drive deeper  penetration  of  renewables in India. Suzlon is  committed to partner with an increasing number of Indian industries, driving them toward their net‐zero targets while powering the nation with sustainable energy,” said JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Office, Suzlon Group.

“Every Suzlon turbine ranging over 80‐90 per cent on domestic content and manufactured  in  the country through a thriving domestic value chain is a testament to our contribution to the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” the company said. 

“This project is in line with  our  goal to  unlock  India’s  renewable  energy  potential  and  power  the  commercial  and  industrial sectors,” said Dr. Farukbhai Gulambhai Patel, Chairman and Managing Director, KP Group.

Suzlon turbines feature the Doubly Fed Induction Generator (DFIG) technology that efficiently integrates wind turbines into the utility network to meet the grid requirements. Suzlon’s R&D efforts are continuously geared towards increasing turbine performance, harnessing more energy from low wind sites, and lowering the cost of energy. Suzlon Group has more than 20 GW of wind energy capacity installed across 17 countries.

The KP Group, meanwhile, started as a logistics service provider in 1994 and is now a group with a combined turnover of over Rs 11 billion with 1GW commissioned in renewable projects

First published on: 11-07-2023 at 13:37 IST

