Suzlon bags order for 47.6 MW wind power project from The KP Group

Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon Group on Tuesday said it has bagged a new order for the development of a 47.6 MW wind power project for The KP Group, the company said in a regulatory filing. The project, it said, is located at Vagra in Bharuch district in Gujarat and is expected to be commissioned in 2024. As part of the order, Suzlon will supply their S133 wind turbines (equipment supply) and supervise execution and commissioning of the project, besides providing comprehensive operations and maintenance services post‐commissioning.

The company stated that a project of this size can provide electricity to ~36 thousand households and curb ~1.42 lakh tonnes of CO2 emissions per year. “The power generated from this project will serve the Commercial & Industrial (C&I) consumer segment, which is a key segment to drive deeper penetration of renewables in India. Suzlon is committed to partner with an increasing number of Indian industries, driving them toward their net‐zero targets while powering the nation with sustainable energy,” said JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Office, Suzlon Group.

Also Read NCLT reserves order on Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Sony merger

“Every Suzlon turbine ranging over 80‐90 per cent on domestic content and manufactured in the country through a thriving domestic value chain is a testament to our contribution to the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” the company said.

“This project is in line with our goal to unlock India’s renewable energy potential and power the commercial and industrial sectors,” said Dr. Farukbhai Gulambhai Patel, Chairman and Managing Director, KP Group.

Suzlon turbines feature the Doubly Fed Induction Generator (DFIG) technology that efficiently integrates wind turbines into the utility network to meet the grid requirements. Suzlon’s R&D efforts are continuously geared towards increasing turbine performance, harnessing more energy from low wind sites, and lowering the cost of energy. Suzlon Group has more than 20 GW of wind energy capacity installed across 17 countries.

The KP Group, meanwhile, started as a logistics service provider in 1994 and is now a group with a combined turnover of over Rs 11 billion with 1GW commissioned in renewable projects