Suven Pharma Q4 net up 11% at Rs 92 crore

Suven Pharmaceuticals on Monday said its consolidated profit after tax has increased by 11 per cent to Rs 92 crore for the fourth quarter ended March.

The company had reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 83 crore in the January-March quarter of 2020-21 fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 364 crore in the fourth quarter as against Rs 259 crore in the same period of previous fiscal, Suven Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

For the year ended March 31, 2022, the drug firm reported a PAT of Rs 454 crore as compared with Rs 362 crore in FY21.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,320 crore as against Rs 1,010 crore in the 2020-21 financial year.

The Hyderabad-based company said its board has approved second interim dividend of Re 1 per share (100 per cent) and a one-time special dividend of Re 1 per share, totalling to Rs 2 for the financial year 2021-22.