Sustainability goals: Tata Steel joins global initiative

Tata Steel has joined the ResponsibleSteel TM, the industry’s first global multi-stakeholder standard and certification initiative.

The initiative helps its members achieve their sustainability goals by providing an independent certification standard and programme through a process that aims to align with the ISEAL Codes of Good Practice.

Tata Steel CEO and managing director TV Narendran said the company had always emphasised on its commitment to sustainable business practices and responsible supply chains.

“We view sustainability as integral to our business and our policies demonstrate our commitment towards sustainable development and guide us in formulating and implementing our long term sustainability strategy,” he said.

ResponsibleSteelTm business members include steel producers, mining companies, automotive OEMs, construction companies and banks and civil society members including the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), The Climate Group and CDP.

Earlier this year, Tata Steel was recognised as Sustainability Champion 2019 by the World Steel Association (worldsteel) for the third consecutive year. Tata Steel has been a pioneer in disclosing its sustainability performance transparently through various disclosure platforms.