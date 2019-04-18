Surf Excel, Ariel, Tide detergents see price hike; your laundry set to get costlier

Certain freebies have also been pulled out from the market which were earlier being given with some detergent packets

Your daily laundry is about to get costlier as prices of certain popular detergent brands such as Surf Excel, Ariel and Tide are set to see a price increase by 4-6%, according to a research report. Along with this, certain freebies have also been pulled out from the market which were earlier being given with some detergent packets, Kotak Institutional Equities said in a report.

While prices of P&G’s Tide and Ariel Complete will soon rise by 4%, Hindustan Unilever’s Surf Excel Quick Wash will see an increase of 6%, according to the Kotak report. Also, 1-2 kg SKUs of Hindustan Unilever’s Matic detergent powder would no longer come with promotional freebies, the report added.

Hindustan Unilever declined to comment on the change in prices. “We don’t give pricing guidance on specific products/brands,” Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s spokesperson told Financial Express Online in response to an email query. Comments are also sought from Procter and Gamble (P&G) regarding same.

There are detergent brands that have not increased their prices including some from Hindustan Unilever and P&G. These brands are HUL’s Wheel Active Lemon and Jasmine, Rin Advance in both 1 kg and 5 kgs pack, Surf Excel Easy Wash, Rin Matic, Surf Excel Matic Top Load and Surf Excel Matic Front Load. Procter and Gamble’s Ariel Matic Top Load and Ariel Matic Front Load also did not witness any price change. Jyothy Labs’ Henko Stain Champion and Lintelligent Matic Front Load followed suit with the exception of Henko Lintelligent Matic Top Load with a price increase of 1%.

In liquid detergent variants and fabric conditioners, no brands recorded price increase including HUL’s Surf Excel Liquid Matic Top Load, Surf Excel Liquid Matic Front Load, Comfort Fabric Conditioner Anti Bacterial, Ala Liquid Bleach Fabric Whitener, Surf Det Liquid Excel Gentle Wash; P&G’s Ariel Matic Liquid Detergent, Jyothy Labs’ Ujala Supreme and Godrej’s Ezee Detergent Liquid.

Meanwhile, Unilever — Hindustan Unilever Ltd.’s parent organisation released its Q1 results for FY20 and has delivered strong performance despite raising prices of its products. “Unilever said sales were boosted by price increases, some of which were enacted to offset rising commodity costs tied to raw materials in food and petrochemicals used in detergents,” Bloomberg reported.