Surat Diamond Bourse: Pentagon who? Built at cost of Rs 5,000 crore, this is world’s biggest office

Surat Diamond Bourse latest news: The nine buildings have office spaces that range in size from 300 sq ft to 75,000 sq ft, which can easily accommodate 67,000 professionals at a time, along with 125 lifts.

Written by Breaking News Desk
Updated:
Surat Diamond Bourse
The diamond house, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is expected to provide employment directly to 1.5 lakh people. (Photo: Surat Diamond Bourse official site)

Move over the Pentagon, Surat Diamond Bourse is here! Yes, the massive engineering marvel has replaced the United States Department of Defense headquarters as the biggest office on Earth! Spread across 6.6 million square feet, this 15-storied complex has nine buildings in the area of 35 acres, according to multiple media reports.

The nine buildings have office spaces that range in size from 300 sq ft to 75,000 sq ft, which can easily accommodate 67,000 professionals at a time, along with 125 lifts. The diamond house, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is expected to provide employment directly to 1.5 lakh people. Amenities like conference hall, club, banquet hall, health club and restaurant etc serve cherry on top of this enormous office complex.

To build this bourse, over 4,200 diamond traders came together and set it up in over five years, spending around Rs 5,000 crore, said Mathurbhai Savani, SDB Director. He also ruled out any possibility of the traders selling or leasing out the office space in the complex.

Around 90% of the world’s diamonds are cut in Surat and this bourse has been termed as ‘one-stop destination’ for over 65,000 diamond professionals. They include include cutters, polishers and traders. The complex features a succession of nine rectangular structures spilling out from a central “spine” and is also interconnected by the same, reports CNN. It is said to have its first occupants in November later this year after PM Modi inaugurates the complex.

The office spaces can also double as small workshops for cutting and polishing diamonds, says CNN. The office space has marble floors and light-filled atriums. Mahesh Gadhavi, CEO of Surat Diamond Bourse project, said that this shall save thousands of people from traveling to Mumbai for business. This iconic building has been designed by Indian architecture firm Morphogenesis and the project’s size was dictated by demand, the CNN report added. 

According to the Morphogenesis’ website, this office building has been prepared with ‘state-of-the-art facilities’ which includes safe deposit vaults, customs clearance house, convention centre, exhibition centers, training centers, entertainment areas, restaurants and a club. This will cement Surat’s status has world’s largest diamond trading hub.

Pentagon

First published on: 20-07-2023 at 12:53 IST

