Supreme Court stays payment obligation under option contract in IL&FS Securities case

By: |
Published: June 29, 2019 7:52:31 PM

NSE Clearing Limited Saturday said a Supreme Court order has stayed payment obligation under option contract in a matter related to IL&FS Securities Services.

The Supreme Court in the matter of ILFS Securities Services Limited Vs SEBI & others, has passed an order (File photo)The Supreme Court in the matter of ILFS Securities Services Limited Vs SEBI & others, has passed an order (File photo)

NSE Clearing Limited Saturday said a Supreme Court order has stayed payment obligation under option contract in a matter related to IL&FS Securities Services.

“The Supreme Court in the matter of ILFS Securities Services Limited Vs SEBI & others, has passed an order dated June 26, 2019 wherein payment obligation under the option contract (NIFTY CE 5000 27-JUN-2019) has been stayed,” NSE Clearing said in a release.

The clearing and settlement mechanism of the clearing corporation is robust and the obligations in all other contracts have been duly settled in the normal course on the appointed settlement date, it added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Supreme Court stays payment obligation under option contract in IL&FS Securities case
Advertisement

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop