Supreme Court seeks response from 63 Moons on plea against Bombay HC order

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought response from Jignesh Shah-headed 63 Moons Technologies (erstwhile Financial Technologies) on petitions challenging the Bombay High Court’s August judgment that quashed the Maharashtra government notification for attachment of moveable and immoveable properties worth Rs 8,500 crore of 63 Moons, the promoter of the now defunct commodity National Spot Exchange (NSEL).

A bench led by justice RF Nariman refused to stay the HC order issued to 63 Moons on the two appeals filed by the Mahrashtra government and the NSEL Investor Action Group seeking setting aside of the HC order. However, the apex court asked 63 Moons to maintain status quo with regard to its assets.