Supreme Court lifts ban on sale of Saridon and 2 other drugs for now (Image: Reuters)

Giving a major relief to people suffering from a headache, the Supreme Court on Monday lifted the ban of Saridon imposed by the government. The Supreme Court has allowed the sale of Saridon and two other drugs for now on a petition filed by drug makers, TV news channels reported.

The government had last week banned 328 fixed-dose combination or FDC drugs to stop their irrational use.

Details awaited…