Supreme Court hints govt may get control of Unitech companies

New Delhi | Published: May 10, 2019 2:29:55 AM

Attorney general may get in touch with the govt and chalk out a road map on how the projects can be taken over by some public sector construction firm.

The top court had in January ordered a forensic audit to look into allegations that Unitech had diverted funds.

Coming down heavily on the promoters of embattled real estate group Unitech for not cooperating with forensic auditors on charges of diversion of funds, the Supreme Court on Thursday hinted at handing over the management of all group companies to the government, including all the pending projects where it failed to complete the construction of flats and give possession to homebuyers.

A bench headed by justice DY Chandrachud requested attorney general KK Venugopal to get in touch with the government and chalk out a road map on how the projects can be taken over by some public sector construction company such as NBCC.

It also observed that the probe into irregularities at Unitech vis-a-vis its homebuyers should be conducted by the CBI. It posted the matter for further hearing on July 5.

The top court also asked the banks to provide bank statements of the promoters as well as the company within two weeks from now. It also warned that if there was any further delay in handing over the data, it would ask the CBI to take the data from them and hand it over to the auditors.

The top court had in January ordered a forensic audit to look into allegations that Unitech had diverted funds. It had appointed accounting firm Grant Thornton to carry out the forensic audit of Unitech and all its subsidiary companies since January 2006.

The apex court on Thursday also revoked all special facilities granted to Unitech promoters Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra, who are lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail since August 2017. The special facilities were given to Chandras for meeting their company officials and lawyers in order to arrange the money to complete the projects. Chandras are behind bars in an alleged 2015 forgery case filed by flat buyers of Unitech’s Gurugram-based Anthea Floors Wildflower Country housing project in Sector 70.

The top court had in January this year rejected their bail pleas, saying that Sanjay did not deposit Rs 750 crore with its registry as per its October 2017 order.

More than 16,000 houses have not been delivered by the company and about 1,300 homebuyers have already attained decrees against the company from consumer courts. Around 9,390 homebuyers have sought either a refund from the developer or possession of flat. Around 4,700 buyers want refund of Rs 1,865 crore from Unitech.

The Supreme Court has already started the process of selling its assets to repay homebuyers, though that process has been hampered by encumbrances on those assets. It had last year set up a three-member panel headed by former Delhi High Court judge SN Dhingra for expeditious auction of over 600 acres of land of the real estate firm to raise funds for completion of unfinished projects or for refunding dues to homebuyers.

The top court had on December 8, 2017 stayed the National Company Law Tribunal’s order that allowed the Centre to take over the management of Unitech. The tribunal had then suspended all the eight directors of the realty firm over allegations of mismanagement and siphoning of funds and had authorised the Centre to appoint its 10 nominees on the board. However, later the government withdrew its petition after the apex court expressed unhappiness over the manner in which the Centre moved the tribunal without seeking its permission.

