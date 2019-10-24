Supreme Court allows Centre’s plea to recover adjusted gross revenue from telcos

"We have held that definition of AGR will prevail," the bench, also comprising Justices Vineet Saran and S Ravindra Bhat, said."We have allowed the appeal of Department of Telecom and dismissed that of licensees (telcos)," the top court said while reading the operative portion of the judgement.
The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the Centre’s plea to recover adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of about Rs 92,000 crore from telecom service providers. A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Arun Mishra, upholded the definition of adjusted gross revenue formulated by Department of Telecom (DoT).
“We have held that definition of AGR will prevail,” the bench, also comprising Justices Vineet Saran and S Ravindra Bhat, said.”We have allowed the appeal of Department of Telecom and dismissed that of licensees (telcos),” the top court said while reading the operative portion of the judgement.
Also read: SMEs must train workforce in AI, Machine Learning, but haven’t spent money on it yet
The apex court said it had rejected all other submissions of the telecom companies. It added that the service providers would have to pay penalties and interests to the DoT. The bench made it clear that there would no further litigation on the issue and it would fix a time frame for calculation and payment of dues by the telecom companies.
For latest coverage on Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019 and Haryana Assembly Election 2019, log on to financialexpress.com. We bring you full coverage of Assembly Election 2019 on Financial Express, stay tuned for latest election updates.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.