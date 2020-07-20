  • MORE MARKET STATS
  3. Telecom AGR dues hearing LIVE Supreme Court to decide if 20-year payout can be allowed for telcos

Telecom AGR dues hearing LIVE: Supreme Court to decide if 20-year payout can be allowed for telcos

Updated: July 20, 2020 4:01:41 pm

Supreme Court AGR dues hearing LIVE: The Supreme Court in its last hearing held on June 18, asked the telecom companies to make a minimum payment to show bonafide, provide a roadmap of payments

Supreme Court AGR dues hearing LIVE: The Supreme Court hearing on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues is underway. The hearing was scheduled to start at 2 PM, but it was delayed. A three-judge bench of Justices Arun Mishra, S Abdul Nazeer and MR Shah are hearing the case. The Supreme Court in its last hearing held on June 18, asked the telecom companies to make a minimum payment to show bonafide, provide a roadmap of payments (payment plan) if allowed to stagger payments and provide books of accounts for the last decade for assessment. The apex court had also asked them to first pay upfront a reasonable amount of dues, backed by securities and guarantees, before it could consider their plea for a staggered payment spread over 20 years. SC further asked the telcos to file audited balance sheets of the past 10 years and asked the DoT to examine their payment plan, securities, and guarantees.

As per the Department of Telecommunications, out of Bharti Airtel’s nearly Rs 43,000 crore total dues, the company has paid nearly Rs 18,000 crore. On the other hand, along with the Rs 1,000 crore payment made on Saturday and Rs 6,854 crore in last three tranches, Vodafone Idea has paid a total of Rs 7,854 crore to DoT towards the AGR dues, against its total AGR dues of around Rs 58,000 crore. Total AGR dues for Tata Teleservices, as per the DoT, stands at Rs 16,789 crore. Out of which the company has Rs 4,197 crore so far. As the DoT estimates, telcos owe a total of Rs 1.19 lakh crore, of which it has received Rs 26,896 crore so far. Currently, the balance stands at Rs 92,520 crore.

    16:01 (IST)20 Jul 2020
    Rising ARPU, customer base should provide support to Bharti Airtel's valuations

    Geojit Financial Services has reiterated ‘buy’ rating on Bharti Airtel stock with a revised target of Rs 693 per share, a gain of nearly 20 per cent. “Rising ARPU and customer base should provide support to company valuations. Additionally, the increased demand for broadband connections amidst COVID-19 will further improve topline,” it added.

    15:57 (IST)20 Jul 2020
    Major relief for Voda-Idea, Airtel; TDSAT directs TRAI to let telcos continue offering premium plans

    The Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) on Friday stayed the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI’s) earlier decision according to which telecom companies such as Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel were asked to halt their priority service tariff plans. TDSAT has directed TRAI to not discontinue the telcos’ premium plans and has asked TRAI to not pass final orders without giving a hearing to Vodafone Idea.

    15:56 (IST)20 Jul 2020
    Vodafone-Idea posts Rs 11,643 crore in Jan-March quarter loss on AGR, spectrum woes

    In January-March quarter, exceptional items related to AGR dues and one-time spectrum charge led Vodafone Idea to post a wider consolidated net loss at Rs 11,643.5 crore. The net loss was higher compared to Bloomberg’s consensus estimates of Rs 4,610 crore. 

    15:53 (IST)20 Jul 2020
    Vodafone Idea share price closes in green

    Vodafone Idea has paid Rs 7,854 crore, with a balance of Rs 50,399 crore. Vodafone Idea share price closed the session at Rs 9.04 apiece, up 1.80 per cent from the previous close. 

    15:51 (IST)20 Jul 2020
    Bharti Airtel share price ends 1.48% up

    Bharti Airtel share price closed at Rs 575.75 apiece, up 1.48 per cent on BSE in Monday's session. Bharti Airtel has paid nearly Rs 18,000 crore out of Rs 43,000 total dues, so far

    15:47 (IST)20 Jul 2020
    Vodafone Idea stands at the last spot in both active and gross subscriber market share

    Vodafone Idea (VIL) stands at the last spot in both active and gross subscriber market share. VIL’s continuous loss of subscribers is majorly due to its sub-par network qualities along with its survival uncertainty, which is hinging on the Supreme Court’s decision to grant an extended moratorium period on the AGR liability: Motilal Oswal Financial Services

    15:46 (IST)20 Jul 2020
    Vodafone Idea pays another tranche of AGR dues to government; Rs 7,854 crore paid so far

    Telecom company Vodafone Idea on Friday further paid Rs 1,000 crore to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) towards the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, according to the latest regulatory filing. The latest tranche took the total payment amount to Rs 7,854 crore up from Rs 6,854 crore paid by Vodafone Idea earlier in three tranches.

    15:45 (IST)20 Jul 2020
    Bharti Airtel paid Rs 18,000 crore so far

    Out of nearly Rs 43,000 crore total dues, Bharti Airtel company has paid nearly Rs 18,000 crore so far, according to the Department of Telecommunications. 

