Supplied 75% of total rebars used in Bogibeel bridge, says Tata Steel

By: | Published: December 25, 2018 8:55 PM

Domestic steel giant Tata Steel said it has supplied 75 per cent of the total rebars used in Bogibeel rail-cum-road bridge that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Bogibeel bridge, Tata Steel,  Narendra Modi, Dibrugarh, Assam, Bogibeel RAIL CUM ROAD BRIDGEIt is the country’s longest rail-cum-road bridge, built over the Brahmaputra river at Bogibeel near Dibrugarh in Assam. (IE)

“Tata Steel supplied 15kT of Tata Tiscon rebars for the construction of the country’s only bridge that has fully welded steel-concrete composite girders. Out of the total rebars used in building this engineering wonder, 75 per cent of rebar steel has been supplied by Tata Steel,” the company said in a statement.

Also read| Bogibeel bridge, India’s longest rail-road bridge, inaugurated by PM Modi! 10 cool facts, images & video

Tata Steel made available the customised length rebars to minimise steel wastage, it added. Tata Steel Group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 27.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) as on March 31, 2018. Spread across five continents with an employee base of over 65,000, it recorded a consolidated turnover of USD 20.41 billion (Rs 1,33,016 crore) in FY18.

