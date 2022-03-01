Supertech towers to be razed on May 22: Noida Authority informs Supreme Court

The two 40-floor towers, with a total of 915 apartments and 21 shops, were ordered to be demolished for flouting building laws and diluting safety standards, and other guidelines that affected the quality of life of flat buyers.

The Noida Authority on Monday informed the Supreme Court that the Suprtech’s illegally constructed 40-storey twin towers — T 16 (Apex) and T 17 (Ceyane) — part of the Emerald Court Housing project on the Noida Expressway will be razed to the ground on May 22, in compliance with the top court’s order on August 31, 2021.

The two 40-floor towers, with a total of 915 apartments and 21 shops, were ordered to be demolished for flouting building laws and diluting safety standards, and other guidelines that affected the quality of life of flat buyers. The Emerald Court House has 15 other towers, where people are currently residing.

Senior counsel Ravindra Kumar, appearing for the authority, told a Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud that the process for demolition has begun, and the towers would be razed down on May 22 and the entire debris would be removed by August 22.

He said the timeline in this regard was decided on February 9 after a meeting with all the stakeholders. Even a no-objection certificate was obtained from GAIL and other authorities as a high-pressure underground natural gas pipeline was passing at a distance of 15 m and depth of 3 m. The judges directed that all authorities should strictly comply with the timeline given by the Noida Authority and fixed the matter for further hearing on May 17. On January 17, the top court had noted that an agency, Edifice Engineering, had been finalised to carry out the demolition of towers.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had warned real estate developer Supertech directors to face jail term for “playing truant” with the court for not refunding the money to its homebuyers for the flats ordered to be demolished.

The SC had on August 31 accepted the Allahabad High Court’s finding that the sanction given to the two towers by the Noida Authority in 2009 was illegal and was a result of “collusion” between the civic authorities and the real estate company.

Showing no leniency to the realtor, the apex court had directed Supertech to bear entire cost of the demolition and Noida Authorities to supervise the demolition with expert guidance from the Central Building Research Institute. It also asked Supertech to pay Rs 2 crore to the Supertech Emerald Court Residents Welfare Association, besides ordering the developer to refund to the allottees of twin towers within two months, saying 12% annual interest will accrue for delays in refund beyond two months.