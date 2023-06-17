scorecardresearch
Super Saver Sundays on ONDC from June 18

ONDC’s network participants including magicpin, Paytm, Phonepe’s Pincode and uEngage are coming together for this event.

Written by FE Bureau
ondc, industry news
All the participants will offer exclusive discounts starting at 50% on select food delivery orders at some of the popular food chains. (IE)

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) on Friday announced its first-ever network partner initiative, Super Saver Sundays starting June 18 and coinciding with Father’s Day.

ONDC’s network participants including magicpin, Paytm, Phonepe’s Pincode and uEngage are coming together for this event.The Super Saver Sunday 18 is the first of such events that will bring the best of hyperlocal delivery to the consumer’s doorstep at the best prices.

The initiative is not limited to these participants alone. All the participants will offer exclusive discounts starting at 50% on select food delivery orders at some of the popular food chains like Rebel Food brands (Faasos, Oven Story, Behrouz Biryani), McDonald’s, WowMomo, Pizza Hut, Barbeque Nation, Barista on delivery orders through the day. By simply searching on buyer-apps such as — magicpin, Paytm, Pincode, users can browse through a curated selection of restaurants and delivery services that offer exclusive discounts.

Also read: Delhi government approves food truck policy, will develop food hubs across the capital

Anshoo Sharma, CEO & co-founder, magicpin said that orders on his app had risen from 100 orders a day to breaching 30,000 orders a day mark within the first 9 weeks of joining the network. Sharma said he was looking forward to the event.

industry news
ONDC

First published on: 17-06-2023 at 03:30 IST

