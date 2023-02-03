Super food brand Nourish You raises $2mn in seed round

Hyderabad-based superfood brand, Nourish You has raised $2 million in its seed funding round. The investment round witnessed the participation of Y Janardhana Rao of Triumph Group; Rohit Chennamaneni, Co-founder, Darwinbox; Nikhil Kamath, Co-founder, Zerodha; Abhijeet Pai Co-Founder, Gruhas Proptech; Abhinay Bollineni, CEO, KIMS Hospitals, among others.



Founded in 2015 by Sowmya Reddy, Krishna Reddy, and Rakesh Kilaru, Nourish You pioneered and created the category of superfoods in India, by offering homegrown super seeds – quinoa and chia seeds – to Indian consumers.



The fresh infusion of funds will enable Nourish You to double down its investment towards research and development of new products, further diversifying the brand’s portfolio. A part of the funds are also allocated for branding and marketing, new talent acquisition and significantly strengthening distribution and market presence.



Speaking on the fundraise, Rakesh Kilaru, Co-founder and CEO, Nourish You said in a company statement, “Having personally experienced the benefits of quinoa and chia- we launched Nourish You to introduce superfoods to Indian consumers. We are confident of driving the category’s growth in a sustainable manner. The fundraise will help us expand our team, distribution channels and increase our investment in R&D. It will accelerate growth and cement our position as a preferred brand for Superfoods in India.”



Speaking on investing in Nourish You, Rohit Chennamaneni Co-founder, Darwinbox, said, “From getting the mother seed, government approvals, to field trials across India and finally large-scale cultivation of quinoa and chia. As a category-creating brand, Nourish You’s proposition of homegrown chia and quinoa seeds is attractive.”

In addition to its retail business in India, Nourish You exports its portfolio spanning quinoa, chia, millets, edible seeds (flax, pumpkin, sunflower, and watermelon), and breakfast cereals (muesli and fills) to countries including Singapore, Nepal, Kenya, Dubai, Mongolia, and Maldives.

