‘Super app’: Tata Group’s digital loyalty platform TataNeu to be launched in first half of April

Tata Group is gearing up to launch its digital loyalty platform TataNeu during this Indian Premier League (IPL) season, which started on Saturday, even as Tata Digital has debuted as an advertiser for the Twenty20 cricket league.

Tata Digital’s debut as an advertiser for IPL is a clear indication of the impending launch of TataNeu app, with the group ready with various products and services of group companies and loyalty programmes, sources close to development told FE.

TataNeu, which the group is terming a digital loyalty platform, would be unveiled by the first half of April, the source added, but did not reveal the exact date of the launch.

Tata Group, which replaced Chinese mobile phone maker Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL T20 for this year and next, has also begun airing teaser advertisements for the platform during the IPL matches.

TataNeu is a mobile app (which in turn would house many other apps) providing multiple services across many brands, and eliminates the need of downloading numerous apps for different services. At present, a customer uses a minimum of five apps (movies, travel, groceries, online food ordering and fashion among others), which would be replaced by a simple app.

In September 2021, Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran had provided a sneak peek of TataNeu to its top management and later offered it to the group’s employees for review.

TataNeu would offer loyalty programmes across brands that enable customers to earn points and redeem them later.

All the consumer-facing services of the Tata Group can be accessed through TataNeu app. These include the services of the group’s brands such as Taj Hotels, Croma, BigBasket, Tata Play, Westside and Qmin (online food delivery service launched by the Taj group of hotels during the pandemic) among others, a user who previewed the app, said.

It would also enable users to buy tickets for the group’s airline services (AirAsia India, Vistara and Air India), while that of Starbucks, Titan, Tanishq and Cliq would be added at a later stage, another source said.

TataNeu would also enable users to foot bills for services such as internet, direct-to-home TV services, electricity and secure loans among others.

Other business conglomerates such as Adani Group and Reliance Industries are also believed to be working on similar platforms, which they term ‘super app’.