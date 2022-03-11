SunTec Business Solutions to invest USD 10 million in 3 yrs, sets up development centre in Chennai

The company recently inaugurated its new development centre in TRIL Ramanujam IT City, Chennai apart from the existing offices and development centres located in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Bengaluru.

SunTec Business Solutions has drawn up plans to invest USD 10 million over the next three years in engineering, infrastructure, and research and development, the company said on Friday.

The company recently inaugurated its new development centre in TRIL Ramanujam IT City, Chennai apart from the existing offices and development centres located in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Bengaluru.

“SunTec is looking to expand its talent base and strengthen its product development capabilities as well as bolster its software as a service offerings by hiring over 200 professionals in product engineering and global delivery,” the company said in a statement here.

The facility currently has about 50 employees and is expected to increase to 125 employees.

“SunTec will also invest over USD 10 million over the next three years in engineering, research and development, and infrastructure,” the statement said.

The Chennai centre will enable SunTec to further strengthen its foothold in India, deepen relationships with clients across the globe and offer enhanced capabilities.

SunTec delivers a value exchange model to its customers which would significantly enhance their revenue management, for which the new centre will play a crucial role. The relationship-based pricing solution offered by SunTec helps banks to create and adopt personalised pricing models based on customer needs and leverage the broader industry ecosystem.

SunTec currently has offices in the United Arab Emirates, United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, among others. It has about 650 employees across all functions and locations and some of its product portfolio, includes solutions for relationships-based pricing and billing, product rationalisation, offers, deals and loyalty programme management, the statement added.