Sunil Mittal’s take on Reliance Jio completing 2 years: Complete change in landscape, firms falling on wayside

Even as telecom disruptor Reliance Jio completes two years, Airtel’s Sunil Mittal says that the last two years have reshaped the landscape of the entire industry, as many firm have shut down leading to a complete re-ordering of the market. “Everytime a stronger player comes in the marketplace, you try to get better, sharpen your skills, take out waste, you increase customer focus, that’s what all good companies do. These last 2 years, have reshaped the landscape of the industry, 7-8 companies have gone away by way of closures or bankruptcies. So, you’ve seen a complete rewriting of the order of the market. In that, companies like Airtel have shaped themselves as much more leaner, and a fighting fit machine than ever before,” Sunil Mittal told in an interview to ET Now.

Interestingly, billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio has completed 2 years today, following its launch in September-16. The telecom service provider, that emerged as major telecom industry disruptor in the last two years due to its cheaper tariff plans, started out in December 2015 by ‘beta-testing’ its 4G services for its one lakh-plus employees. Later in January 2016, Reliance Jio started to roll out its Wi-Fi services with a claim that Jio 4G will deliver 10 times higher download speed and 4 times better upload speed compared to industry peers.

Reliance Jio has turned out to be a major disruption in the telecom space. Taking stock of what the future could be for the telecom industry in general, Mittal said that 1.3 billion people to be served by just three operators has to be seen as a dream run. “When the correction happens, which eventually has to, is very important for industry’s health. This is a capital intensive industry, 5G is knocking. It’s not too long from now that 5G spectrum investments start coming through. It’s in the interest of the country that we have three healthy and sustainable,” he told ET Now in an interview.