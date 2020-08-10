Sunil Mittal says Andaman fibre to unlock true 4G, 5G potential; Airtel first telco to launch Ultra 4G

(Image: reuters)

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched undersea fibre network to enhance broadband connectivity in Andaman islands, Sunil Bharti Mittal, who controls the second largest telecom network in India, said that the move will unlock the true potential of 4G and 5G services. Bharti Airtel also followed the roll out of submarine Optical Fibre Cable link in Andaman and Nicobar islands with the launch of Ultra 4G services in the region. “The fibre link will be a game changer for the region and unlock the true potential of 4G and even 5G in future for customers,” Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said in a statement. Bharti Airtel has been operating in Andaman and Nicobar since 2005 and was the first private operator to launch mobile services in the islands.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched enhanced broadband services in the islands as the government looks to bring connectivity in remote Indian areas on par with cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai. Andaman’s undersea optical fibre launch is the first ever project to provide high speed broadband connections in the Union Territory. The 2,312-kilometre long submarine optical fibre cable project connects Chennai-Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Speaking on the same, Airtel said that going ahead, it expects that the Department of Telecom “will accelerate the deployment of USOF (Universal Service Obligation Fund) for building such infrastructure backbone to complement the efforts of telecom operators to bridge the digital divide,” Sunil Mittal said. All telecom operators in the country will be able to provide mobile and broadband services using the optical fibre link which says to provide internet speed of 400 gigabyte (Gb) per second in Port Blair and 200 Gb per second in other islands. Stating that the 21st century port trade depends highly on digital connectivity, PM Modi said that today’s launch will be a further push to boost port trade in the country. The move is also expected to boost travel and tourism and employment opportunities in the islands.