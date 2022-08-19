Sunil Mittal hails ease of doing business, says Airtel got spectrum within hours of making payment

Bharti Enterprises founder and chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal on Thursday said its telecom arm Bharti Airtel received the spectrum allocation letter within hours of making the upfront payment to the department of telecommunications (DoT) on Wednesday.

This is the first time the DoT has handed out a spectrum allocation letter on the same day of making upfront payment, Mittal said.

“Airtel paid Rs 8,312.4 crore towards spectrum dues and was provided the allocation letter for the designated frequency bands within hours. E band allocation was given along with spectrum as promised. No Fuss, No Follow Up, No running around the corridors and No tall claims. This is ease of doing business at work in its full glory,” Mittal said in a statement.

“In my over 30 years of first-hand experience with DoT, this is a first ! Business as it should be. Leadership at work-Right at the top and at the helm of telecom. What a Change! Change that can transform this nation — power its dreams to be a developed nation,” Mittal said.

The DoT has received payment of around Rs 17,876 crore from service providers — Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, Adani Data Networks and Vodafone Idea — for spectrum they won in a recent auction.

While all telecom operators have opted to make payments in 20 annual instalments, Bharti Airtel paid Rs 8,312.4 crore equivalent to four annual instalments. Airtel acquired 19,867.8 MHz spectrum by securing a pan-India footprint of 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz bands and select purchase of radio waves in low and mid-band spectrum.

Reliance Jio has made payments of Rs 7,864.78 crore, Vodafone Idea Rs 1,679.98 crore and Adani Data Networks of Rs 18.94 crore.

Bharti Airtel made a successful bid of Rs 43,039.63 crore, while Vodafone Idea bought spectrum for Rs 18,786.25 crore.