Sunil Mittal bags ‘Doctor Honoris Causa’ honour

Sunil Bharti Mittal, founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises. (File photo)

Sunil Bharti Mittal, founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises, has been bestowed with the ‘Doctor Honoris Causa’ by ESCP Europe Business School, one of the premier global institutions, for his innovative entrepreneurship and contribution towards philanthropy in the field of education. He is the first Indian to be honoured with this distinguished recognition in ESCP Europe’s near 200 years history.

Established in 1819, ESCP Europe is the world’s first business school and was founded by a group of economic scholars and businessmen including well-known economist Jean-Baptiste Say and the celebrated trader Vital Roux.

On receiving the recognition, Mittal said, “ESCP Europe has long been a fountainhead of modern management knowledge and philosophy. I am truly honoured to receive this special recognition from the oldest business school in the world. The centuries-old rich legacy and global reputation of ESCP Europe makes this honour special.”

ESCP Europe regularly ranks among the world’s best business schools and was ranked 11th in the 2018 Financial Times annual European Business School rankings. Some of the notable alumni of ESCP Europe include Jean-Pierre Raffarin, Former Prime Minister of France; Senator Olaf Swantee, CEO, EE, Orange / T-Mobile UK JV; Cyrille Vigneron, CEO Cartier France & Managing Director Cartier Europe; Laurent Feniou, Managing Director, Cartier and several other business leaders.