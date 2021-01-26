Sundaram Home Fin Q3 net rises 36%

Sundaram Home Finance raised over Rs 3,600 crore during the first nine months of the year.

Sundaram Home Finance has registered a 36% growth in its net profit for Q3 to Rs 56.24crore, compared with Rs 41.31 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Disbursements for Q3 stood at Rs 4,16.57 crore as compared to Rs 536.33 crore in the comparative period the previous year. The company raised over Rs 3600 crore during the first nine months of the year through a mix of debt instruments, term lending from banks, fixed deposits and refinance from the NHB.