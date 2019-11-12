Sundaram Finance Q2 net at Rs 269 crore

Chennai-headquartered NBFC Sundaram Finance has registered a net profit of Rs. 269 crore in Q2FY20 compared to Rs. 154 crore a year ago.
Chennai-headquartered NBFC Sundaram Finance has registered a net profit of Rs. 269 crore in Q2FY20 compared to Rs. 154 crore a year ago. Net profit, however, includes a one-time income of Rs. 53 crore and the benefit of lower corporate tax.
Income from operations went up 22% to Rs. 994crore from Rs. 817 crore a year ago. Assets under management stood at Rs. 30,256 crore against Rs. 27,228 crore, registering a growth of 11%.
The company’s deposits have seen a 15% growth in the first half of the year. Deposits stood at Rs. 3,424 crore as on September 30, 2019, a net accretion of Rs. 449 crore in H1FY20.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.