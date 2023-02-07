Sundaram Finance PAT up 20% at Rs 243 crore

Chennai-based NBFC Sundaram Finance on Monday reported a 20% rise in its profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 243 crore for Q3FY23 on the back of robust disbursements and impressive AUM growth.

Last fiscal, the non-banking financial company (NBFC) had clocked a profit of Rs 202 crore in the corresponding quarter. The company’s total revenue stood at Rs 1, 009 crore in Q3 this fiscal as against Rs 958 crore, logging a growth of over 5%. Disbursements recorded a growth of 45% to Rs 5,553 crore as compared with Rs 3,843 crore in Q3FY22.

The gross and net NPA, as per RBI’s new asset classification norms for NBFCs, were at 3.97% and 2.78%, respectively, as against 7.71% and 6.17%.

The total restructured assets under Covid relief measures were at Rs 765 crore, about 2.3% of loan outstanding. The assets under management stood at Rs 33,558 crore as against Rs 29,796 crore, up by 13%.

Rajiv Lochan, MD, Sundaram Finance, said ,“The third quarter witnessed a bumper festival season and we have been able to strengthen our market share across geographies and asset classes.”

“Looking ahead, as inflation eases and government capital expenditure crowds in private investment, we expect growth in the economy to pick up. Our investments in technology & data coupled with our traditional strengths of customer obsession and people-centricity will provide us the impetus to scale up our business the Sundaram way,” he added.

The NBFC’s capital adequacy ratio stood at 23.3% (tier I –17.8%) as compared with 23.6% (tier I – 16.7%). The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share (120%).

Harsha Viji, executive vice-chairman, Sundaram Finance, said, “Our disbursements were the best during any quarter and our AUM has recorded strong growth. Our asset quality continued to improve and remains best in class. Profits during the quarter increased by 20% as compared with the same period last year.”