  • MORE MARKET STATS

Quarterly Results: Sundaram Finance net jumps 45% in Q3

By: |
February 6, 2021 3:15 AM

Assets under management stood at Rs 31,226 crore as on December 31, 2020, compared with Rs 30,502 crore as on December 31, 2019.

The net NPA (Stage III) of the company stood at 1.59% as against 2.79%.The net NPA (Stage III) of the company stood at 1.59% as against 2.79%.

Non-banking finance company Sundaram Finance (SFL) on Friday reported a 45% rise in its net profit to Rs 242 crore for the third quarter of FY21, compared with Rs 167crore in the year-ago period.

Disbursements during the third quarter went up by 8.5% to Rs 4,307 crore, compared with Rs 3,968 crore. Net income rose 7% to Rs 1,045 crore from Rs 976 crore.

Related News

Assets under management stood at Rs 31,226 crore as on December 31, 2020, compared with Rs 30,502 crore as on December 31, 2019.

TT Srinivasaraghavan, MD, said, “Compared to the scenario in the first two quarters of the year, Q3 saw a revival in most of our business segments, except M&HCVs. Passenger cars, tractors and construction equipment segments did particularly well in Q3.”

The net NPA (Stage III) of the company stood at 1.59% as against 2.79%.

The deposit base stood at Rs 4,112 crore, compared with Rs 3,722crore.

He said, “with the strong infrastructure push announced in the budget, we expect the growth momentum to pick up in the next few quarters.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Quarterly Results Sundaram Finance net jumps 45% in Q3
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Consumer rights & data to be part of new e-commerce policy: DPIIT secretary
2MFIs: Uniform framework to create level playing field
3Govt to launch AI-driven MCA portal in FY22