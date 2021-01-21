  • MORE MARKET STATS

Sundaram Finance appoints Rajiv Lochan as new MD

By: |
January 21, 2021 12:10 AM

Harsha Viji, deputy MD, will assume the office of executive vice chairman, and take responsibility for the overall strategy and direction of Sundaram Finance and other group companies in financial services.

Under Srinivasaraghavan’s tenure as MD, the company grew its balance sheet from under Rs 800 crore to over Rs 30,000 crore currently.

Sundaram Finance on Wednesday announced that Rajiv Lochan, director of strategy, will assume the role of MD with effect from April 1. TT Srinivasaraghavan, the current MD, completes his term on March 31 and is retiring from service after 38 years with the company, the last 18 years being the MD.

Harsha Viji, deputy MD, will assume the office of executive vice chairman, and take responsibility for the overall strategy and direction of Sundaram Finance and other group companies in financial services.

Related News

AN Raju, director of operations, will assume the role of deputy MD while Srinivasaraghavan will remain on the board and play the role of a mentor.

Under Srinivasaraghavan’s tenure as MD, the company grew its balance sheet from under Rs 800 crore to over Rs 30,000 crore currently.

S Viji, chairman, Sundaram Finance, said: “Under his leadership, the company has demonstrated its traditional focus on asset quality, and most importantly its adherence to ‘Sundaram Values’ of prudence and customer focus. The company and its shareholders owe a debt of gratitude for his service.”

Srinivasaraghavan said: “It has been a great privilege and honour to lead this outstanding group of people who make up Team Sundaram over all these years. Our enduring commitment to the Sundaram Values will ensure that Sundaram Finance scales greater heights under the new leadership team”.

Rajiv Lochan said, “The strength of Sundaram Finance lies in its blend of tradition and service with cutting-edge management processes and technology. This gives us a strong platform to grow in the years to come, and I look forward to the challenge and responsibility of leading ‘Team Sundaram’ to greater heights.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Sundaram Finance appoints Rajiv Lochan as new MD
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1ECLGS: Banks sanction 71% of Rs 3 lakh cr emergency credit scheme for MSMEs; disburse this much amount
2DPIIT launches regulatory compliance portal
3Reducing impact of carbon emissions one of greatest challenges for steel industry: Addl secy