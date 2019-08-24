Sundaram-Clayton to go for 5-day work week across all plants

The company has four production plants in India (Tamil Nadu), including three in and around Chennai (Padi, Oragadam, Mahindra World City & Hosur) and one at South Carolina, US.

With uncertainty looming large over the early revival in the auto sector, leading auto components maker Sundaram-Clayton, a holding company of TVS Motor and part of the $8-billion TVS group, has decided to work for five days a week across its plants in India.

After announcing only two-day production holidays earlier this month at its Padi plant in Chennai, the company has now decided to go five-days a week across its plants given the weak demand.

In a communication to the stock exchanges on Friday, the company said that its major plants will be working for five days in a week due to business slowdown across sectors. SCL is a leading supplier of aluminium die-castings to automotive and non-automotive sector.

The fresh decision assumes significance at a time the whole automotive industry is undergoing pressure due to weak demand as well overall slowdown and most of the major parts as well manufacturing OEMs have announced production holidays and lay-off of temporary workers.

The company has four production plants in India (Tamil Nadu), including three in and around Chennai (Padi, Oragadam, Mahindra World City & Hosur) and one at South Carolina, US. The ongoing slowdown in the Indian automotive has also caught one of the TVS group companies like Sundaram-Clayton, Lucas TVS to announce production suspension at their plants.

Sundaram-Clayton’s decision follows other leading auto parts majors such as Bosch, Wabco to announce production suspension at its plant(s) in Tamil Nadu. While Bosch has announced production suspension at its plants in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Wabco India has announced it at plant in Tamil Nadu, Uttarkhand (Pant Nagar) among other places.

The Rs 2,000-crore company, under the chairmanship of Venu Srinivasan, is one of the largest producer of die-castings for CVs, three and two-wheelers and is estimated to have an annual capacity of around 75,000 tonne across plants.

Its customers include Cummins, Wabco, ZF, DAF, Kenworth, Volvo, Renault, VE Commercial Vehicles, Daimler Trucks, Fuso, Mitsubishi in the commercial vehicles and Hyundai, BMW, Ford, Honda in the passenger vehicles and BMW, TVS Motor in the two-wheeler segment.