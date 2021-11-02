Sun Pharma Q2 net profit rises 13 pc to Rs 2,047 crore

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were trading at Rs 816.05 per scrip on BSE, up 0.53 per cent from its previous close.

Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Tuesday reported a 12.92 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,047.01 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,812.79 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Sun Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 9,625.93 crore for the quarter under consideration against Rs Rs 8,553.13 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

