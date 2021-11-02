  • MORE MARKET STATS

Sun Pharma Q2 net profit rises 13 pc to Rs 2,047 crore

By: |
November 02, 2021 2:28 PM

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,812.79 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Sun Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

sun pharmaShares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were trading at Rs 816.05 per scrip on BSE, up 0.53 per cent from its previous close.

Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Tuesday reported a 12.92 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,047.01 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,812.79 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Sun Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Related News

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 9,625.93 crore for the quarter under consideration against Rs Rs 8,553.13 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were trading at Rs 816.05 per scrip on BSE, up 0.53 per cent from its previous close.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Sun Pharma Q2 net profit rises 13 pc to Rs 2047 crore
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Bank loan to MSMEs: Credit growth to micro, small businesses contracts in September from year ago
2Facebook faux pas: Social media giant violates own rules, verifies dubious Elon Musk fan page
3JioPhone Next will be a tough sell in India and you can blame Jio for it