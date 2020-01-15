Sun Pharma bringing new drug to help patients undergoing dialysis

Sun Pharma will be the commercialisation and exclusive development partner for Triferic.

To help the iron deficiency caused during dialysis, Sun Pharmaceutical will introduce an iron replacement and haemoglobin maintenance drug, Triferic in India. It has entered into a licensing agreement with US-based Rockwell Medical to commercialise the use of drug across the country. “Sun Pharma has entered into exclusive licensing and supply agreements with Rockwell Medical Inc (Rockwell), to commercialise Rockwell’s Triferic, a proprietary iron replacement and haemoglobin maintenance drug, for treating anaemia in hemodialysis patients in India,” the drug manufacturing company said in a regulatory filing. According to the agreement, the drug firm will be the commercialisation and exclusive development partner for Triferic during the term of the agreement, subject to its approval in India.

It is to note that dialysis patients are usually iron deficient due to gastrointestinal bleeding, operations, blood drawing, and the dialysis treatment itself. The patient, undergoing dialysis, lose an average of 1 to 2 g of iron per year. Therefore, adequate iron stores are necessary for achieving optimal haemoglobin (Hb) levels and benefit from the treatment. Triferic is the only USFDA-approved therapy in the US indicated to replace iron and maintain haemoglobin in hemodialysis patients via dialysate during each dialysis treatment, according to the company. “Triferic is an innovative anaemia therapy for patients who are undergoing haemodialysis and offers a unique treatment option. Triferic will help Sun Pharma expand its portfolio in its core therapy areas,” Kirti Ganorkar, CEO, Sun Pharma India said.

Moreover, apart from the commercialisation, Rockwell will be eligible for upfront and milestone payments as well as a royalty on net sales, the filing said but added that “the financial terms of the agreement are confidential”. Meanwhile, chronic kidney disease is known to be the tenth leading cause of mortality in India. Due unavailability of accurate national data collection, the incidence of CKD in India is somewhat unclear but studies estimate that the average number of new patients diagnosed with End-Stage Kidney Disease (ESKD) can be ones who started on dialysis or for transplantation together is over 100,000 per year.