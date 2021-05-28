Sun Pharma acquires rights to trademarks of 3 diabetes drug brands in India from AstraZeneca

Sun Pharma said it has also taken a patent license to manufacture and commercialise Dapagliflozin and Dapagliflozin with Metformin combination in India from AstraZeneca AB with effect from May 28, 2021.

Drug major Sun Pharma on Friday said it has acquired the rights to trademarks of diabetes drug Dapagliflozin under brands Oxra, Oxramet and Oxraduo in India from AstraZeneca Pharma India’s parent company. “Sun Pharma has now acquired the rights to trademarks Oxra, Oxramet and Oxraduo in India from AstraZeneca AB, Sweden, parent company of AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited, with effect from May 28, 2021,” Sun Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Sun Pharma said it has also taken a patent license to manufacture and commercialise Dapagliflozin and Dapagliflozin with Metformin combination in India from AstraZeneca AB with effect from May 28, 2021, the filing added. Consequently, AstraZeneca India and Sun Pharma have discontinued their existing distribution services agreement signed in 2016, for distribution of Dapagliflozin.

Under the said agreement, AstraZeneca India had granted rights to Sun Pharma to promote and distribute Dapagliflozin under the brand name Oxra. Sun Pharma also gained the rights to promote and distribute the combination of Dapagliflozin with Metformin under the brand name Oxramet and the combination of Dapagliflozin and Saxagliptin under the brand name Oxraduo.

Both the companies have now entered into a transition supply agreement. Under the transition supply agreement, AstraZeneca India will supply Dapagliflozin and the combination of Dapagliflozin with Metformin to Sun Pharma until such period of time as mutually agreed between the parties, post which all supplies to Sun Pharma from AstraZeneca India shall cease.

AstraZeneca India said it will continue to independently market Dapagliflozin, the combinations of Dapagliflozin and Metformin as well as Dapagliflozin and Saxagliptin in India under the brand names Forxiga Xigduo and Qtern respectively.