Summer bonanza! GoAir, Jet Airways, Air Asia, IndiGo offer discounts; check details

This summer season, airlines have come up with great deals on tickets to food and beverages. Leading domestic carriers like AirAsia, Jet Airways, IndiGo and GoAir are offering attractive fares and offers on domestic and international flights.

This summer season, airlines have come up with great deals on tickets to food and beverages. Airline companies are providing flight tickets at discounted rates, cashback offers and various other promotional deals on domestic and international flight tickets. Leading domestic carriers like AirAsia, Jet Airways, IndiGo and GoAir are offering attractive fares and offers on domestic and international flights.

Here are the major offers that passengers can avail in coming days:

GoAir discount offer

One of the leaders in the aviation industry, GoAir, has interesting deals for the Summer season offering flight tickets at discounted rates. GoAir’s May 2018 discounts offer discounts on weekends. According to GoAir website, customers can avail Rs 250 off on one-way and Rs 500 off on return journey. Details of the offer can be checked at the official website of the carrier- goair.in. This offer is available only on GoAir’s mobile app, and the travel period for this offer ends on 30th September, 2018. This offer is not applicable on the following travel dates- June 14, 2018 to June 17, 2018, August 14, 2018 to August 19, 2018, August 23, 2018 to August 26, 2018, August 31, 2018 to September 3, 2018 and September 28, 2018 to September 30, 2018.

AirAsia discount offer

AirAsia has come out with a limited period sale, offering cheap domestic and international tickets. Domestic flights were seen for as low as Rs 1,399 to select destinations, for which the tickets must be booked by 13th May 2018. A few attractive routes under the offer include Bhubaneswar-Kolkata, Ranchi-Kolkata at Rs 1,399 each; Bhubaneswar-Ranchi ( Rs 1,699); Bhubaneswar-Hyderabad (Rs 1,799), Bhubaneswar-Chennai (Rs 1,899), Nagpur-Bengaluru (Rs 2,399), Nagpur- Kolkata (Rs 2,299), Bhubaneswar- Bengaluru (Rs 2,299). The travel period for the offer must be between April 23rd to October 31. Apart from domestic offers, the airline is also offering flight tickets to select international destinations at Rs 3,555.

Jet Airways discount offer

Jet Airways is offering cashback on bookings of flight tickets made using Airtel payments bank or money wallet. Customers can avail 10 per cent cashback on the transaction amount at Jet Airways’ website or the mobile app by paying through Airtel payments bank or Airtel money wallet. The cashback offer is valid for bookings made till May 31, 2018.

IndiGo discount offer

IndiGo, the country’s largest airline, is offering 20 percent discount on food and beverages for passengers if they use their Mastercard credit cards. The offer is valid from May 1, 2018 to May 31, 2018, and is a part of in-flight services on airline’s domestic flights. Offer is valid on all valid Mastercard credit card transactions during the Offer Period.