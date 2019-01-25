Sumesh Menon, WOO’s CEO on his current 5 favourites

Published: January 25, 2019 12:11 AM

I am currently reading Pachinko (fiction) and Thinking, Fast and Slow (non-fiction). Highly recommended reading for those who shoot from the hip, that is, most start-up entrepreneurs. Among the books I want to read are Beartown and 21 lessons for the 21st Century.

Sumesh Menon, CEO, Woo

On my bookshelf
I am currently reading Pachinko (fiction) and Thinking, Fast and Slow (non-fiction). Highly recommended reading for those who shoot from the hip, that is, most start-up entrepreneurs. Among the books I want to read are Beartown and 21 lessons for the 21st Century.

A TV series I love
Silicon Valley. It is so relatable for those in the tech start-up space, especially the comic dance between the VC and the entrepreneur. Also, The Americans because my childhood years were shaped by the Cold War, and all things Russian were fascinating.

If not in this profession, I would have been a…
Digital Nomad. I’m pretty much a nomad even today, having lived in six cities across multiple countries over the years, with no plans to settle anywhere. Digital nomads can work from anywhere, are always on the move and remain independent.

My wanderlust
A year circling the globe — 52 cities in 52 weeks. It’s not wishful thinking, but part of my retirement plan. I’m already working out the logistics.
Indulgence is…

Middle-Eastern food. I grew up in Bahrain; so, mezze, kofta, kebabs, Lebanese bread, citrus and olives are comfort foods that I love.

— As told to Sapna Nair

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Sumesh Menon, WOO’s CEO on his current 5 favourites
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition