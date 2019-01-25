Sumesh Menon, WOO’s CEO on his current 5 favourites

Sumesh Menon, CEO, Woo

On my bookshelf

I am currently reading Pachinko (fiction) and Thinking, Fast and Slow (non-fiction). Highly recommended reading for those who shoot from the hip, that is, most start-up entrepreneurs. Among the books I want to read are Beartown and 21 lessons for the 21st Century.

A TV series I love

Silicon Valley. It is so relatable for those in the tech start-up space, especially the comic dance between the VC and the entrepreneur. Also, The Americans because my childhood years were shaped by the Cold War, and all things Russian were fascinating.

If not in this profession, I would have been a…

Digital Nomad. I’m pretty much a nomad even today, having lived in six cities across multiple countries over the years, with no plans to settle anywhere. Digital nomads can work from anywhere, are always on the move and remain independent.

My wanderlust

A year circling the globe — 52 cities in 52 weeks. It’s not wishful thinking, but part of my retirement plan. I’m already working out the logistics.

Indulgence is…

Middle-Eastern food. I grew up in Bahrain; so, mezze, kofta, kebabs, Lebanese bread, citrus and olives are comfort foods that I love.

— As told to Sapna Nair