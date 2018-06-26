Sulphuric acid completely removed from Sterlite’s plant, says Tamil Nadu

Tuticorin Collector Sandeep Nanduri briefed local journalists on Monday that the entire quantity of 2,124 tonne of sulphuric acid stored at the leaked storage tank was completely evacuated.

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday said it has completely evacuated the sulphuric acid stored at the leaked storage tank in the Sterlite Copper plant at Tuticorin and an expert committee has been set up to take stock of the situation regarding other chemicals stored inside the plant.

Tuticorin Collector Sandeep Nanduri briefed local journalists on Monday that the entire quantity of 2,124 tonne of sulphuric acid stored at the leaked storage tank was completely evacuated through hundreds of tankers over the last few days. There is nothing in the storage tank and the leakage has been completely arrested now.

He further said that the state government has set up an expert committee, including officials of the pollution control board, to take stock of other chemicals stored in different storage tanks inside the plant. They will analyse all chemicals and submit a detailed report to the state government soon. Based on the report, the state government will take action on the issue.

Meanwhile, a case related to TN’s response on Sterlite’s plea (whether the state government was competent enough to remove the hazardous chemical from the plant or requires Sterlite’s expert supervision to do so), did not take place on Monday due to unknown reasons.

Earlier last week, the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court had asked the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) as well as Tuticorin district administration to file a detailed response as to whether they require power, water supply as well as Sterlite’s expert supervision for evacuating the hazardous substances inside the factory, which is situated in Tuticorin district of Tamil Nadu.

The bench was hearing the petition filed by Vedanta which sought for a direction to the Tamil Nadu PCB to allow limited manpower to rectify the leakage of sulphuric acid inside the Sterlite Copper factory with adequate police protection and also supply of electricity to maintain the plant for the safety of chemical materials stored inside the plant premises. The petition was filed by the general manager (legal), Sterlite Copper. The bench has also asked the company to submit a list of items which need immediate attention.