Sula Vineyards crushing of grapes rises 50%

By: |
Pune | Published: May 28, 2019 1:59:23 AM

Sula planted 360 acres in 2018 and will plant an additional 340 in 2019. This will take their total area under wine grape plantations to about 3,000 acres which will also add to the rural employment numbers.

grapes, agriculture sector, agriculture industrySula is also cultivating additional land across Maharashtra and Karnataka, giving a boost to the agri sector.

Sula Vineyards, the country’s largest wine producer, has crushed over 9,000 tonne of wine grapes in FY20, about 50% more than the previous season. The company attributed this to a decent monsoon and conducive weather conditions for cultivating wine grapes.

According to top company executives, these figures are expected to help Sula cross its previous sales record of 2018 of over 1 million cases worldwide. “This year, the distribution amongst the varietals was around 55% of red variety grapes and 45% of white grapes crushed. Most of the grapes are crushed and processed in Nashik and the southern parts of Maharashtra although some harvesting and crushing is also done in Karnataka for the wines to be made and sold in Karnataka by Sula Vineyards under its brand, Kadu,” Karan Vasani, chief winemaker, senior vice-president for Vineyard and Winery Operations, said. While 2019 was positive for grape-growing conditions, the weather may be indicative of the impacts of climate change. The harvest was slightly delayed this year, starting in mid-December and went on till the first week of April, he explained. Sula said it expanded its cellar capacity by 20 lakh litres, up by about a fifth.

“Wine-making is such an old process, the challenges will always be the weather,” Sula Vineyards founder and CEO Rajeev Samant said. Sula is also cultivating additional land across Maharashtra and Karnataka. It planted 360 acres in 2018 and plans to plant an additional 340 in 2019. “This will take our total area under wine grape plantations to about 3000 acres. Today, almost 510 farmers from Maharashtra and Karnataka are working with Sula.”

“Our planet is in danger and our priority needs to be our impact on the environment. There is a lot of waste generated by the traditional production and crushing process. Instead, we use every part of the grape, from seed to skin. After the grape juice is extracted, the seeds are used to make grapeseed oil and the remaining mulch becomes compost for our vines,” Samant explained.

Sula is also cultivating additional land across Maharashtra and Karnataka, giving a boost to the agri sector. Sula planted 360 acres in 2018 and will plant an additional 340 in 2019. This will take their total area under wine grape plantations to about 3,000 acres which will also add to the rural employment numbers. Today, almost 510 farmers from Maharashtra and Karnataka are working with Sula with assured buyback contracts. Maharashtra saw a bumper grape harvest this season with figures from Nashik district crossing 1.43 lakh tonne of grapes. About 2% of these grapes are wine grapes. However, except for 2017 when the highway liquor ban was put in motion, the Indian wine industry has recorded a steady growth in CAGR, which means that more and more Indians are drinking wine and in many cases switching away from hard liquor.

Earlier this year, Sula Vineyards began exporting its wines to China. It has partnered with Nanjing Glory International, one of China’s major importers and distributors of wine and liquor. The Nashik-based company enjoys a 65% market share in India and exports to 30 countries across Asia, Europe and North America. The wine producer is now considering Oman as the next country for its expansion in West Asia.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Sula Vineyards crushing of grapes rises 50%
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition