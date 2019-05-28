Sula Vineyards crushing of grapes rises 50%

Sula Vineyards, the country\u2019s largest wine producer, has crushed over 9,000 tonne of wine grapes in FY20, about 50% more than the previous season. The company attributed this to a decent monsoon and conducive weather conditions for cultivating wine grapes. According to top company executives, these figures are expected to help Sula cross its previous sales record of 2018 of over 1 million cases worldwide. \u201cThis year, the distribution amongst the varietals was around 55% of red variety grapes and 45% of white grapes crushed. Most of the grapes are crushed and processed in Nashik and the southern parts of Maharashtra although some harvesting and crushing is also done in Karnataka for the wines to be made and sold in Karnataka by Sula Vineyards under its brand, Kadu,\u201d Karan Vasani, chief winemaker, senior vice-president for Vineyard and Winery Operations, said. While 2019 was positive for grape-growing conditions, the weather may be indicative of the impacts of climate change. The harvest was slightly delayed this year, starting in mid-December and went on till the first week of April, he explained. Sula said it expanded its cellar capacity by 20 lakh litres, up by about a fifth. \u201cWine-making is such an old process, the challenges will always be the weather,\u201d Sula Vineyards founder and CEO Rajeev Samant said. Sula is also cultivating additional land across Maharashtra and Karnataka. It planted 360 acres in 2018 and plans to plant an additional 340 in 2019. \u201cThis will take our total area under wine grape plantations to about 3000 acres. Today, almost 510 farmers from Maharashtra and Karnataka are working with Sula.\u201d \u201cOur planet is in danger and our priority needs to be our impact on the environment. There is a lot of waste generated by the traditional production and crushing process. Instead, we use every part of the grape, from seed to skin. After the grape juice is extracted, the seeds are used to make grapeseed oil and the remaining mulch becomes compost for our vines,\u201d Samant explained. Sula is also cultivating additional land across Maharashtra and Karnataka, giving a boost to the agri sector. Sula planted 360 acres in 2018 and will plant an additional 340 in 2019. This will take their total area under wine grape plantations to about 3,000 acres which will also add to the rural employment numbers. Today, almost 510 farmers from Maharashtra and Karnataka are working with Sula with assured buyback contracts. Maharashtra saw a bumper grape harvest this season with figures from Nashik district crossing 1.43 lakh tonne of grapes. About 2% of these grapes are wine grapes. However, except for 2017 when the highway liquor ban was put in motion, the Indian wine industry has recorded a steady growth in CAGR, which means that more and more Indians are drinking wine and in many cases switching away from hard liquor. Earlier this year, Sula Vineyards began exporting its wines to China. It has partnered with Nanjing Glory International, one of China\u2019s major importers and distributors of wine and liquor. The Nashik-based company enjoys a 65% market share in India and exports to 30 countries across Asia, Europe and North America. The wine producer is now considering Oman as the next country for its expansion in West Asia.