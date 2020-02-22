Sula launches India’s first wine

“We are on the lookout to bring new experiences to customers. Dia is India’s first wine sparkler in a convenient can,” said Rajeev Samant, founder of Sula Vineyards, in a statement.

Now, wine cans will share space with cans of beer on the shelves of liquor shops in India. Nashik-based winery Sula Vineyards has launched the country’s first canned wine, Dia Sparkler, in two variants of red and white.

Sula Vineyards, which holds a 60% market share in the country’s wine segment, has introduced its eight-year-old brand Dia Sparkler in a 330 ml can. Dia, a decade-old brand was to date sold only in exotic glass bottles. Sula is the first Indian player in the canned wine segment. The new form will give the beverage a casual and youthful twist. Wine comes at a low alcohol by volume (ABV) of 8% in line with strong beer, making it popular for both public and private entertaining purposes.

“We are on the lookout to bring new experiences to customers. Dia is India’s first wine sparkler in a convenient can,” said Rajeev Samant, founder of Sula Vineyards, in a statement.

Positioned as an on-the-go drink to match the fast-paced lives of consumers, the concept of canned wine already exists globally. According to Nielsen data, the canned wine market was worth $70 million in the US for the year ending March 2019, up from 70% in 2018.