Sugar output up 6 pc till Feb 15 in 2021-22 marketing year: ISMA

India’s sugar production increased by 6 per cent between October 1 and February 15 period of the 2021-22 marketing year at 220.91 lakh tonnes on higher sugarcane production while exports jumped over three-fold till January at 31.5 lakh tonnes, according to industry body ISMA.

Sugar marketing year runs from October to September.

The production stood at 209.11 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period, Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said in a statement on Thursday.

In Maharashtra, sugar production rose to 86.15 lakh tonnes from 75.46 lakh tonnes.

The output in Uttar Pradesh declined to 59.32 lakh tonnes from 65.13 lakh tonnes.

In Karnataka, production increased to 44.85 lakh tonnes from 39.07 lakh tonnes.

“As per reports from the trade, around 50 lakh tonnes of sugar export have been contracted for so far. Out of which, about 31.50 lakh tonnes of sugar have been physically exported from India up to January 31, 2022 in the current sugar year starting from October 1 2021 as compared to about 9.20 lakh tonnes exported last year during the corresponding period,” the association said.

Further, it is reported that over 8 lakh tonnes of sugar are in the pipeline to be exported this month.

“On the ethanol front, out of the requirement of 95 crore litres given by OMCs (Oil Marketing Companies) in its 4th cycle, about 39 crore litres have been offered by the suppliers.

“OMCs are currently examining the bids and are expected to do the allocations shortly. However, so far for the 2021-22 ethanol supply year, OMCs have already allocated about 385 crore litres of ethanol from different feed stocks,” ISMA said.