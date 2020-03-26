Sugar mills, distilleries to now manufacture hand sanitisers as demand skyrockets amid coronavirus

(Representative image)

Hand sanitisers will now also be manufactured by sugar mills and distilleries due to skyrocketing demand amid coronavirus. The central government has permitted 45 sugar mills and distilleries to manufacture sanitisers in bulk to keep up with the growing demand. “We had received 100 applications, of which we have given licence to 45 distilleries so far apart from 564 other manufacturers. These companies will manufacture hand sanitisers in bulk,” Consumer Affairs Secretary Pawan Agarwal said, PTI reported. While leading hand sanitiser brands such as Lifebuoy, Savlon, Godrej Protekt and Dettol have been trying to ensure a steady supply of sanitisers, the supply has allegedly faltered in many places.

Further, the states have also been directed to remove hurdles from the supply of raw materials for making hand sanitisers. About 55 more distilleries are expected to be given permission in one or two days. Others are also being motivated to ramp up production of sanitisers, Pawan Agarwal said. “These manufacturers have also been asked to work in three shifts to maximise their output. What was produced in a month will be manufactured in a day,” he added. Earlier, the government had declared sanitisers and masks as essential commodities. The government had also put a price ceiling to ensure that hand sanitisers are made available to the general public and hospitals at rational rates; the maximum retail price of hand sanitisers was fixed at Rs 100 for 200 ml bottle, consumer affairs minister Ram Vilas Paswan had said in a tweet last week.

Meanwhile, leading hand sanitiser companies such as HUL, Godrej and ITC have reduced the prices of their handwash and hand sanitisers to make them more affordable as the country reels under the unprecedented coronavirus crisis. While HUL announced a 15% reduction in the previous rates, ITC said that it has made its sanitiser cheaper by 66%.