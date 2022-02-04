  • MORE MARKET STATS

Sudarshan Venu appointed on board of Murugappa firm

Sudarshan Venu, the joint MD of TVS Motor, holds a graduate degree with Honors in the Jerome Fisher Program in Management and Technology from the University of Pennsylvania.

Written by FE Bureau
Sudarshan Venu, Murugappa firm, Murugappa board, TVS Motor Company
Venu has also completed an MSc in international technology management from the Warwick Manufacturing Group, attached to University of Warwick in UK.

The board of directors of Coromandel International, a Murugappa Group company, on Thursday approved the appointment of Sudarshan Venu of TVS Motor Company as an additional director, designated as non-executive and independent director for a period of five years from February 3, 2022 to February 2, 2027, subject to the approval of the shareholders.

In a disclosure to stock exchanges, Coromandel International said that Sudarshan Venu, being an automotive enthusiast, grew up amid the roar of engines in India’s oldest factory-racing team. Driven by passion, he has motorbiked in five continents. In addition to his role as joint MD of TVS Motor, he is also a non‐executive director in Sundaram‐Clayton Ltd, and TVS Credit Services Ltd, it added.

Coromandel International is a leading agri solutions provider is in the business of fertilisers, crop protection, bio pesticides, specialty nutrients, organic fertilser and retail. The company had clocked a turnover of Rs 14,163 crore in FY21.

