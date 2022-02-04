Sudarshan Venu appointed on board of Murugappa firm

Sudarshan Venu, the joint MD of TVS Motor, holds a graduate degree with Honors in the Jerome Fisher Program in Management and Technology from the University of Pennsylvania.

The board of directors of Coromandel International, a Murugappa Group company, on Thursday approved the appointment of Sudarshan Venu of TVS Motor Company as an additional director, designated as non-executive and independent director for a period of five years from February 3, 2022 to February 2, 2027, subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Sudarshan Venu, the joint MD of TVS Motor, holds a graduate degree with Honors in the Jerome Fisher Program in Management and Technology from the University of Pennsylvania. He holds a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, and a BS in Economics from the Wharton School. He has also completed an MSc in international technology management from the Warwick Manufacturing Group, attached to University of Warwick in UK.

In a disclosure to stock exchanges, Coromandel International said that Sudarshan Venu, being an automotive enthusiast, grew up amid the roar of engines in India’s oldest factory-racing team. Driven by passion, he has motorbiked in five continents. In addition to his role as joint MD of TVS Motor, he is also a non‐executive director in Sundaram‐Clayton Ltd, and TVS Credit Services Ltd, it added.



Coromandel International is a leading agri solutions provider is in the business of fertilisers, crop protection, bio pesticides, specialty nutrients, organic fertilser and retail. The company had clocked a turnover of Rs 14,163 crore in FY21.