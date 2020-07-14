  • MORE MARKET STATS

Subramanian Sarma is now executive director on L&T board

Published: July 14, 2020 8:34 AM

Sarma, who is at present CEO and MD of L&T hydrocarbon engineering, a wholly-owned subsidiary of L&T, in his new role, will be designated whole-time director and senior executive vice-president (energy).

Subramanian Sarma, non-executive director on the board, has been appointed executive director and SV Desai and T Madhava Das have been elevated to the company's board.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday announced new inductions to its board of directors. Subramanian Sarma, non-executive director on the board, has been appointed executive director and SV Desai and T Madhava Das have been elevated to the company’s board.

Sarma, who is at present CEO and MD of L&T hydrocarbon engineering, a wholly-owned subsidiary of L&T, in his new role, will be designated whole-time director and senior executive vice-president (energy). Effective August 19, 2020, he will hold board -level responsibility for L&T’s power business, in addition to his current responsibility in the hydrocarbon business.

Desai has been designated whole-time director & senior executive vice-president (civil infrastructure) and will be responsible for the heavy civil infrastructure and transportation infrastructure businesses. Das will be designated whole-time director and senior executive vice-president (utilities) and will be responsible for the power transmission & distribution and water & effluent treatment (WET) businesses.

